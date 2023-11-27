Mark Cuban Set to Exit Shark Tank After 16 Seasons

One of Shark Tanks' most popular personalities will soon leave the show. Monday, Mark Cuban announced his intentions to leave the series following its current season. The Dallas Mavericks owner first appeared as on the series as a guest in Season Two before becoming a regular prior to the start of Season Three, a role he's had in the years since.

"I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well," Cuban said on the latest episode Showtime's All the Smoke. "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids. That's what happens, right? Now we've got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I'm like, f*ck. But we're helping them right? I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies. On a cash basis, I'm down a little bit, but on mark to market meeting, the companies are still in operation. I'm way up."'

Though ABC has yet to officially comment on the matter, Cuban is insistent on his departure.

"I just listen to them. You can just tell. Body language matters, the harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal … when someone walks in Shark tank, you can tell if they are trying too hard. I have this rule: the longer the back story, the worse the deal. The minute you start telling me how hard it was for you, it's hard for every motherf*cking entrepreneur, tell me about your business, tell me why you are going to be successful," Cuban added of the business show. "I look for ideas like, damn, why didn't I think of that."

Shark Tank is currently airing its 15th season, which is set to go through at least December 15th. Given the show typically airs at least 20 episodes, however, it's likely the reality show could continue in the new year.

Most episodes of Shark Tank are now streaming on ABC.