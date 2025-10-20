Mark Ruffalo’s Gritty HBO Thriller Is Officially A Huge Hit With Millions of Views (& You Can Binge It All Now)

Mark Ruffalo is best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spotlight, and You Can Count on Me, but his role in a new HBO thriller is earning rave reviews as the show becomes a massive hit. A new seven-episode crime drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby premiered back in September and has drawn millions of views since. A certified streaming hit, all seven episodes of the Ruffalo-led series are now available to binge-watch on streaming.

The show in question is Task, Ingelsby’s crime drama starring Ruffalo as FBI Agent Tom Brandis, who leads a task force investigating a string of violent robberies in Philadelphia carried out by an unsuspecting family man. The show wrapped its seven-episode debut season on October 19th in an episode that brought in more than 4 million U.S. viewers, a large audience number that marked a 32% rise over the show’s September premiere, according to The Wrap. All seven episodes of Task are available to stream on HBO Max now.

Task Is a Gripping New Crime Drama

If you’re on the hunt for a suspenseful new crime drama, then Task is the answer. The series centers around a cat-and-mouse chase between an FBI agent and a criminal but is far more complex than just a simple crime plot, the series featuring plenty of moral dilemmas and complex character studies as it explores the psychological toll of trauma. Both Ruffalo and Pelphrey deliver nuanced and powerful performances, their characters acting as twin engines that drive the emotional core.

The freshman series has already proven to be a massive hit for HBO. The show’s September 7th series premiere drew 3.1 million U.S. viewers in its first three days of availability, making it one of the top five HBO series debuts in the platform’s history. That episode has since grown to more than 10 million U.S. viewers, marking one of the fastest growth rates of any of HBO’s recent debuts. Task Season 1 also holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critic score based on 78 reviews. The show’s audience rating sits at 71%, and Task remains HBO’s No. 1 show on the top 10 global streaming chart as of October 20th.

Will There Be a Task Season 2?

Task was originally intended as a limited series, but with a solid audience and great critical reception, many have been left wondering if the show could go beyond just a single season. Speaking with Esquire earlier in October, Ingelsby indicated he’d be open to more of the show.

“If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I’d love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place,” he said. “I do feel like I have more stories to tell.”

There currently aren’t any concrete plans for a second season. Task Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.

