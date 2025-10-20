Everything Coming to HBO Max This Week (October 20th)

Another week is on the horizon, and that means another wave of new additions is preparing to land on HBO Max‘s streaming lineup. Beginning on Sunday, the popular subscription service has six consecutive days of new movies and TV planned, headlined by a new episode of HBO’s latest hit and the streaming debut of one of the year’s very best horror movies.

Sunday night marks the second week of Tim Robinson’s new series The Chair Company, which will be released on HBO Max the same time it airs on HBO. The dark comedy thriller has received rave reviews since its premiere and will look to continue building momentum with this second episode.

On Friday, HBO Max will facilitate one of the most anticipated streaming debuts of the year, as it adds Zach Cregger’s twisted horror film Weapons to its lineup. You can check out the full list of this week’s HBO Max additions below!

October 19th

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

The Chair Company (HBO Original) – New Episode

October 20th

Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21st

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)

On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts. Unflinching in its depiction of death, loss, and the toll of war, the film is Brent’s ultimate testament to the critical value of wartime reporting and a tribute to journalists providing on-the-ground, life-threatening coverage of world events. As journalism becomes one of the most dangerous professions in the world, ARMED ONLY WITH A CAMERA: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF BRENT RENAUD is dedicated to Brent and all the devoted journalists who use their cameras to work for truth and understanding.

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 22nd

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

October 23rd

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

October 24th

Weapons (2025) – Streaming Premiere

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)