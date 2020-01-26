Modern Family Actress Marsha Kramer Passes Away at 74

Modern Family’s Marsha Kramer — a veteran television and theater actress — has died. She was 74. Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg took to Twitter to announce the news, paying respects to his long-time friend.

Kramer ended up appearing in 14 episodes of the hit ABC show over seven years as Margaret, a character often times playing assistant to Ed O’Neill’s Jay Pritchett. Prior to her role on Modern Family, Kramer also earned credits on NCIS, Days of Our Lives, Malcolm in the Middle, Cheers, Frasier, and Touched by an Angel. Before joining the world of television, Kramer played Wendy in Broadway’s Peter Pan play beginning in 1975.

So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan. #RIP pic.twitter.com/H3vfdzPfiP — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) January 24, 2020

“So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74,” Greenberg tweeted. “She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan.”

She’s appeared in two episodes so far this year and it’s unclear if she was set to appear in any more. The cast is assembling this week to film the series finale after eleven seasons on the Disney-owned network. That series finale is expected to air April 8th.

Cover photo by Ron Tom/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images