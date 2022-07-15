Martin Lawrence Cast In New AMC Series

Martin Lawrence has signed on for an upcoming AMC series. The Bad Boys star will appear in Demascus in a recurring role according to The Hollywood Reporter. Okieriete Onaodowan might be the main character, but the Martin actor is playing Uncle Forty to provide some guidance. It's been a long time since his last appearance on TV. Back in 2014, he popped up on Partners with Kelsey Grammar. Demascus focuses on a 33-year-old who discovers new things about himself and his life. He finds out about a technology that allows him to experience different versions of his life. (So, essentially another riff on the increasingly popular multiverse adventure drama genre.) Also along for the ride in Demascus are Janet Hubert, Shakira Ja'nai Paye and Caleb Eberhardt. Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and Kirk Moore serve as show runners for the series. Executive producing alongside the duo is Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul).

After Bad Boys For Life lit up the box office, the questions about another movie in the franchise began to bubble. Despite Will Smith's entire situation Sony is pressing forward with the sequel. Lawrence recently confirmed that there would be another Bad Boys. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer would agree on that front as he talked about he scriptwriting process for another film.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," Bruckheimer revealed.

On the Martin front, a reboot is still up in the air. But, star Tisha Campbell and Lawrence are on good terms and hoping for some movement on that project.

"[We talked about] a private moment between me, Tichina and Martin," Campbell told ET. "That will always stay private. And all I know is that at the end of it, we are so good. We are just supportive of one another, supportive of each other's families. We talked, it's all good."

Will you be watching the AMC drama? Let us know down in the comments!