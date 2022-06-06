Martin: The Reunion Trailer Revealed by BET+

✖

"Wazzup?!" The Martin cast reunites for the first time in 30 years in the debut trailer for Martin: The Reunion. Streaming June 16 on BET+, the 90-minute special 90-minute special "takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II — for a once in a lifetime celebration" of the '90s sitcom that aired for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 on FOX. The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with the cast's tribute to late Martin co-star Tommy Ford, who died at age 52 in 2016.

In a release, BET+ describes the Martin reunion special as follows: "The cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for."

"To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," Lawrence said in a statement. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special."

Hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett (Wild 'N Out), the BET+ original special features appearances by Hustle Man actor Tracy Morgan, Bruh-Man actor Reginald Ballard, Nipsey actor Sean Lampkin, actor and singer-songwriter Brian McKnight (who appeared as himself on two episodes of Martin), gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson, rapper Snoop Dogg, and Martin guest stars Sean Lampkin, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color), and Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons).

Martin: The Reunion premieres June 16 exclusively on BET+. Sign up for BET+ here.