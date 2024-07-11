Martin Prequel Series In the Works With Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence is revisiting his hit comedy series Martin. The multi-talented comedian and actor is fresh off his record-setting Bad Boys: Ride or Die but is already plotting the next project for his production company, RunTelDat. Deadline reports Martin Lawrence is developing a prequel series to Martin, aptly titled Young Martin. Similar to Bel-Air, Young Martin will be an hour-long drama that centers on Martin Payne, the radio host that Lawrence portrayed on Martin. The show will focus on Martin Payne transitioning from a teenager into adulthood. RunTelDat will produce in collaboration with Marvin Peart’s WonderHill Studios.

“Out of all the hit shows during the 90’s, there was only one Martin — a show that defined culture and positivity. Martin reflected a real group of friends from our community that wound up on TV screens all over the world,” WonderHill CEO Marvin Peart said. “I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera. In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry and it’s an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans.”

What is Young Martin about?

The description of Young Martin reads, “Set in modern-day Detroit, Young Martin follows Martin Payne, a spirited teenager whose journey is characterized by ambition, humor, and a genuine compassion for those around him. The show will explore themes of family, friendship and life while the young Payne balances on the tightrope between adolescence and adulthood. Martin’s quick wit and magnetic personality draw him into high-stakes situations, where he must confront obstacles, emotions, and ultimately, find his path to success.

Will the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die lead to Bad Boys 5?

Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence revealed the conditions for the Bad Boys 4 sequel to actually happen.

“Well, these younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts, that’s for sure,” Smith told EW.

On a more serious note, Smith expressed that the Bad Boys franchise has grown into an entire universe of characters, with its own mythos and history. So long as the creative team finds good stories to tell in that world, they’ll keep doing it, but sequels for sequels’ sake aren’t enough:

“It is a world and characters that are just an absolute joy to be with. In a movie theater with Mike and Marcus, it just feels like home,” Smith said. “So, as long as there’s a reason – I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they’re developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful.”

Martin Lawrence was in perfect agreement with his co-star, saying, “We’ll have to see,” about Bad Boys 5. “You know I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back… We always have so much fun making these movies… Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I’ll keep trying to give them what they want.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has also gone on the record to state that Bad Boys 5 is being discussed.

“We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week,” Bruckheimer told Deadline. “It happens, I can’t give you a specific date,” the producer added when asked about his history with box office highs and lows. “I know we’ve had dips for certain pictures that were sure winners that didn’t happen and something else sneaks in there and becomes a huge hit. The audience is there, you just gotta give them something that they want to see. And we don’t know what that is, but we do our best efforts.”

Photo credit Hector Vivas/Getty Images