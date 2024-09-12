Marvel Agatha All Along Collection Kicks Off As a Disney+ Subscriber Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: The Disney Store Agatha All Along Collection )

Following the release of a Scarlet Witch Collection last month, The Disney Store is celebrating the launch of the Marvel series Agatha All Along on Disney+ on September 18th with a new collection of merch for fans. It includes a lineup of witch-worthy gear like a Disney ear headband, pullover hoodie, cameo pin, and a tumbler.

The only catch is that the collection will launch exclusively for Disney+ subscribers here at The Disney Store starting on on September 18 at 12 am PT / 3am ET, running through September 25. Fortunately, there's a very inexpensive way to watch Agatha All Along and be eligible to buy the gear early thanks to a deal that is currently running for new and returning subscribers. However, if you're willing to wait, what remains of the collection will be available to the general public on September 26th. A full breakdown of the items can be found below.

Agatha All Along Ear Headband for Adults: Inspired by Agatha's mystic magic, this leather headband features a crescent moon above a forest of twisted trees, with a black flocked bow accented by an embroidered cameo of the Three Goddesses.

Inspired by Agatha's mystic magic, this leather headband features a crescent moon above a forest of twisted trees, with a black flocked bow accented by an embroidered cameo of the Three Goddesses. Agatha All Along Performance Pullover Hoodie by RSVLTS (Disney Store Exclusive): Fans will be spellbound by this lightweight performance pullover, offering four-way stretch and an allover design featuring the Three Goddesses, twisted trees, and a crystal ball.

Fans will be spellbound by this lightweight performance pullover, offering four-way stretch and an allover design featuring the Three Goddesses, twisted trees, and a crystal ball. Agatha Harkness Cameo Hinged Pin – Limited Release: Add a touch of mystique to your Marvel Pin collection with this collectible hinged pin, showcasing the Three Goddesses on the cloisonné cover and a hidden landscape of trees and a golden moon inside.

Add a touch of mystique to your Marvel Pin collection with this collectible hinged pin, showcasing the Three Goddesses on the cloisonné cover and a hidden landscape of trees and a golden moon inside. Agatha All Along Tumbler with Straw: Revenge may be sweet, but staying refreshed is essential with this 22 oz. tumbler, featuring gothic allover art, ''Agatha'' text, the Marvel red brick logo, and an image of Agatha's cameo brooch depicting the Three Goddesses.

What to Expect From Agatha All Along

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Speaking with ComicBook, series executive producer Mary Livanos also spoke about going back to Westview for Agatha All Along and how the series picks up both from the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and how the latter informs things going forward.

"I just love the corner of the Marvel universe that we created, which started in WandaVision, and it was really exciting to return to Westview," Livanos explained. "I think we were all very interested to know what has Agatha Harkness been up to, after Wanda put her under that Nosy Neighbor spell to render her harmless. Agatha All Along picks up after the events of that, and we find that Agatha's been trapped in Wanda's spell, that has since been distorted after the events of Multiverse of Madness. My goodness. The spell has somewhat gone awry and Agatha has to break out of that. With the help of this mysterious goth teen, she's able to do so, and it's him who asked her to take him on the Witches' Road. She's missing her power. He has wants of his own, and so they form an unlikely partnership."

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. The series debuts on September 18th on Disney+.