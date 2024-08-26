Marvel Scarlet Witch Collection Is On Sale Now

Disney Store Scarlet Witch Collection

Wanda Maximoff has some powerful magic and some powerful style, which is why The Disney Store launched a special collection of Scarlet Witch apparel and accessories. The Scarlet Witch Color Story Collection will include an ear headband, spirit jersey, loungefly mini backpack, and a Corkcicle canteen. Details are available below complete with links where the items can be ordered.

Note that The Disney Store is running a promotion through 8/29/24 11:59 pm PT that offers $20 off a future purchase plus free shipping on your current order when when you spend $75+ and use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout. A code for the discount will be emailed to you around 9/6/24, and it can be used on a single order placed on The Disney Store website between 9/6/24-9/15/24 11:59 pm PT.

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults ($44.99) – See at The Disney Store: Cast a spell of enchantment on all who dare to defy you in this mouse-eared headband with simulated leather ears printed in runes and a gem-studded, metallic red tiara facade to match the heroine’s iconic look, you can cosplay for days!

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack ($89) – See at The Disney Store: A bold mini backpack with metallic accents, intricate rune details, and a design inspired by Scarlet Witch's mysterious power, making it perfect for carrying your essentials across any dimension.

Scarlet Witch MagicBand+ ($44.99) – See at The Disney Store: A MagicBand+ that responds with light and gesture recognition, showcasing Scarlet Witch's iconic colors and symbols for an immersive park experience.

Scarlet Witch Spirit Jersey for Adults ($79.99) – See at The Disney Store : With a dramatic metallic red-on-red tiara icon and logo, front and back, plus dip dye ombre long sleeves, this spirit jersey is a magic-maker in any multiverse.

Scarlet Witch Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle ($49.99) – See at The Disney Store: Inspired by the Marvel heroine with telekinetic abilities, this stainless steel canteen by Corkcicle features stylized art in the signature red and black, and keeps contents cold for 25 hours or hot for 12 hours, giving you the power to stay on the move.

What’s Agatha All Along About?

The upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along spins Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, out of the events of the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision. Here’s how Marvel describes the new show: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes on Disney+, then debut one episode per week therafter.