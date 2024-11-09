Marvel Animation Reveals Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Premiere Date

Disney had a few announcements to make at D23 Brazil, and those included the awaited premiere date for Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The new series blends modern and vintage era Marvel concepts, and as revealed during the Marvel panel, will premiere on Disney+ on January 29th, 2025. Marvel has high hopes for the series, and while no new footage made it out of the panel, hopefully, it won’t be too long before Marvel shares another up-close look at the series.

While we wait for more details, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum previously teased what fans can expect, and is excited for fans to explore this world that is “very much like a cut” from the classic Stan Lee and Steve Ditko eras of Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man,” Winderbaum said. “And what Jeff Trammell did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show.”

Winderbaum spoke to the Official Marvel Podcast about the series in a different interview and praised the ensemble cast and the neighborhood itself as well. “There are twists and turns in that show that are amazing, but the real power is the ensemble, is the neighborhood,” Winderbaum said. “He’s amped that up in such a major way playing with characters like — not just Peter Parker — Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, my personal favorite, Harry Osborn, and others that flesh out this teenage ensemble.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man used to be titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and was announced back in 2021. Now the series is finally hitting the screen next year, and with Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) running the show and What If’s Hudson Thames reprising the role of Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man features a talented cast, including Thames (Peter Parker) Hugh Dancy (Otto Octavius), Eugene Byrd (Lonnie Lincoln), Colman Domingo (Norman Osborn), Grace Song (Nico Minoru), Kari Wahlgren (Aunt May) and Zeno Robinson (Harry Osborn).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut on Disney+ on January 29.