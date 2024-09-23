Marvel Boss Reveals Which Ghost Rider He Wants to See in the MCU, And It's Not Johnny Blaze

One of the people behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios reveal which Ghost Rider they'd like to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ghost Rider may not be as much of a household name like Captain America or Spider-Man, but the Spirit of Vengeance has a loyal legion of fans. We've seen Nicholas Cage portray Johnny Cage's Ghost Rider on the big screen, with Gabriel Luna playing the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. There's been some debate amongst fans on which Ghost Rider should show up next in the MCU, but Marvel's head of television has chimed in with his opinion.

Collider spoke with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, for Agatha All Along, where the end of the interview turned to the topic of Ghost Rider. When asked if he could snap his fingers and greenlight any series, Winderbaum chose Ghost Rider. However, instead of selecting the most popular Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Winderbaum went with Blaze's brother-in-hellfire, Danny Ketch.

"I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider. I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider," he said.

Of course, this doesn't mean that fans should expect Danny Ketch's Ghost Rider to appear whenever the Spirit of Vengeance makes his MCU debut. While Brad Winderbaum is over Marvel's streaming output on Disney+, someone at Marvel Studios could decide Ghost Rider would make the perfect addition to a feature film.

A major Marvel villain is the new Ghost Rider

Over in the comics, a villain took over the role of Ghost Rider. Earlier this year, Marvel released a new series titled Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance, after teasing that Johnny Blaze would be losing the Spirit of Vengeance. In a surprising turn of events. Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, is consumed by the Spirit of Vengeance named Zarathos and turned into Ghost Rider. Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance concluded with a showdown between Johnny Blaze and The Hood, setting the stage for the next evolution of Ghost Rider.

Next week sees the release of Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1, part of the Marvel's Voices line celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month. There will be three stories written and drawn by a host of acclaimed talent and rising stars including the return of Robbie Reyes' co-creator Felipe Smith. In addition, Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 brings back Fantasma, the Ghost Rider created by Luciano Vecchio for last year's New Champions variant cover program. This will mark Fantasma's official Marvel debut inside a comic.