Marvel Announces Ghost Rider Special Featuring Robbie Reyes

Robbie Reyes races back into the spotlight in a new Ghost Rider one-shot celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month. The Ghost Rider legacy has a long list of former and current hosts to the Spirit of Vengeance, with Marvel recently adding the villainous Hood to its numbers. However, one of the more popular additions to the Ghost Rider mythos is Robbie Reyes, the street racer from East Los Angeles. Robbie was a central character in Jason Aaron’s Avengers run, and his status quo has been left up in the air ever since it ended. A special one-shot will look to get readers caught up on Robbie while also featuring an all-new Ghost Rider.

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 is the latest installment in the Marvel’s Voices line and will put the spotlight on Hispanic and Latin American creators and cultures. There will be three stories written and drawn by a host of acclaimed talent and rising stars including the return of Robbie Reyes’ co-creator Felipe Smith. In addition, Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 brings back Fantasma, the Ghost Rider created by Luciano Vecchio for last year’s New Champions variant cover program. This will mark Fantasma’s official Marvel debut inside a comic.

Marvel has released the three covers for Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 including the main cover by artist Humberto Ramos, a variant cover by Marvel Comics newcomer J. Gonzo, and a cover spotlighting Fantasma by Gerardo Sandoval.

What is Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 about?

Robbie Reyes, the fiery street racer from East Los Angeles, debuted 10 years ago in All-New Ghost Rider #1 where he was engulfed in hellfire and given awesome new power! Since then, he’s become one of the most iconic Ghost Riders in the Marvel Universe and a valued member of the Avengers. In these exciting new tales, see how far Robbie has come as he puts vengeance into overdrive! Plus, Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 will feature the first ever appearance of Fantasma, the all-new Ghost Rider created by Luciano Vecchio for last year’s New Champions variant cover program.

Here is a description of the three tales:

Since the conclusion of Jason Aaron’s run of Avengers, Robbie Reyes has been stranded in the God Quarry! See what he’s been up to there and how his family and friends are dealing with his heroic sacrifice in a story by writer Carlos Hernandez and artist Moises Hidalgo.

Co-creator Felipe Smith and artist Daniel Bayliss unleash Robbie’s full power against an interdimensional enemy in an uplifting tale of inspiration and heroic destiny!



Hell breaks loose at the roller derby in the thrilling debut of Fantasma by writer Melissa Flores and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua! Meet Isabella “Izzy” Alvarez, a Colombian roller derby champ with a cursed secret, as she teams up with Robbie against a horde of Hellhounds!



Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 goes on sale October 2nd. You can check out its three covers below.

Cover by Humberto Ramos

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 main cover by Humberto Ramos

Variant Cover by Gerardo Sandoval

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1 variant cover by Gerardo Sandoval

Variant Cover by J. Gonzo