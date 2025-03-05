The MCU’s Worst Criminals Are Back in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again marks the long-anticipated revival of the Netflix era of Marvel shows, bringing back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. The new Disney+ series primarily focuses on Matt Murdock’s journey after retiring his vigilante persona and Fisk’s political ambitions as he campaigns for mayor. In addition, Daredevil: Born Again bridges the gap between the Defenders universe and the larger MCU, explaining how New York City’s criminal underground is currently structured according to the influence the Kingpin of Crime has maintained over the years. Among the crime organizations that appear in the show’s premiere is none other than the MCU’s most notorious group of thugs, the Tracksuit Mafia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 & 2

In the very first episode of Daredevil: Born Again, viewers learn that during Wilson Fisk’s absence from New York City, his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) has taken control of his criminal operations. This revelation comes during a tense gathering of various crime bosses, where power dynamics and territorial disputes quickly become apparent. During this meeting, a well-dressed mobster named Luca (Patrick Murney) confronts Viktor (Gino Anthony Pesi) about owing him “tolls” for operating in certain territories. Viktor pushes back, stating there are no tolls to pay at Red Hook port. As tensions escalate, Viktor makes a dismissive comment about how things have been the way they are since before Luca started wearing his “stupid tracksuit.” This line seemingly confirms Luca’s affiliation with the notorious criminal organization first introduced in Hawkeye, though his presentation here is noticeably more serious and businesslike compared to the tracksuit-clad goons seen in that series.

Before the situation can deteriorate further, Vanessa arrives to mediate the conflict and maintain order among the competing factions. Then, the dynamic shifts dramatically when Kingpin himself appears, causing most of the criminals to leave the room with their heads down in deference. Notably, Luca lingers behind longer than the others, making it clear he’s not entirely pleased about the big boss’ return.

What Role Will the Tracksuit Mafia Play in Daredevil: Born Again?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Tracksuit Mafia first entered the MCU during the events of Hawkeye, where they were portrayed as somewhat incompetent enforcers who continuously failed in their attempts to capture Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Led by Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the Tracksuit Mafia operated under Wilson Fisk’s oversight, though their full connection to the Kingpin wasn’t revealed until later in the series. Their distinctive characteristics included wearing red tracksuits and excessively using the word “bro” in their conversations, which became something of a running joke. The organization’s history was expanded throughout Hawkeye, which revealed that Maya’s father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon), once led the group before being killed by Ronin in what was actually a setup orchestrated by Fisk to gain complete control over the crime syndicate.

Luca’s presence in Daredevil: Born Again demonstrates how Marvel Studios can effectively adapt the same criminal organizations across productions with vastly different tones. While the Tracksuit Mafia provided comedic relief in Hawkeye with their bumbling incompetence, their portrayal in Born Again aligns with the series’ more serious and gritty atmosphere. Luca, unlike his counterparts in Hawkeye, presents himself as a legitimate business figure. Furthermore, Luca’s defiant attitude in the face of Fisk’s return suggests the Tracksuit Mafia has gained significant power and autonomy during the Kingpin’s absence.

Luca’s willingness to challenge the established order, even subtly, positions him as a potential wild card in Daredevil: Born Again‘s power struggles. While other criminals immediately defer to Fisk’s authority, Luca’s reluctance to follow suit indicates he may have ambitions that extend beyond simply being another lieutenant in Fisk’s organization. This moment of tension, established in the very first episode, plants seeds for what could develop into a larger conflict within New York’s criminal hierarchy. While a minor character, Luca could even undermine Fisk’s power as he tries to establish himself as the Mayor of New York, severed from his previous criminal endeavors.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

Do you think the Tracksuit Mafia and Luca will have a more prominent role in the rest of the season? Or were they just quick cameos introduced to set the tone of Daredevil: Born Again? Join the discussion in the comments!