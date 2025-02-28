Is Daredevil: Born Again the MCU’s Last Chance at Redemption?

For many fans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost much of its consistency since the triumphant conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. That’s not to say that every project they’ve released since then has been a flop or a misfire; Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Deadpool and Wolverine delighted fans and critics alike, and demonstrate that the studio is still capable of pleasing audiences. However, films like Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels received lukewarm receptions, with criticisms aimed at their inconsistent storytelling and reliance on CGI spectacle over substance. Marvel Studios has had similar luck on the small screen, with WandaVision and Loki delivering plenty of thrills in the classic MCU style, while shows like Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have prompted fans to wonder if the studio has lost its touch. While the MCU remains a dominant force in pop culture, the cracks in its once-bulletproof reputation are really starting to show (as evidenced by the recent box office performance of Captain America: Brave New World), making the franchise’s next steps crucial to maintaining audience trust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, fans are looking forward to at least some of Marvel Studios’ upcoming projects, most notable of which is Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the beloved Daredevil series that originally aired on Netflix. The return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin has generated excitement among longtime fans, especially after their cameos in recent MCU entries. But even if the show is a success, will it be enough to win fans back for good?

Can Daredevil: Born Again Save the MCU?

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

Netflix’s Daredevil was a real game-changer for superhero television. Premiering in 2015, it embraced a darker, more mature tone than anything seen in the MCU up to that point, featuring brutal fight choreography, morally complex characters, and intricate storytelling. Charlie Cox’s portrayal of Matt Murdock / Daredevil was widely praised, as was Vincent D’Onofrio’s chilling performance as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. Over the course of three seasons, Netflix’s Daredevil built a rich world that balanced street-level crime drama with superhero action, setting a high bar for Marvel’s small-screen endeavors. While fans have always enjoyed how interconnected the MCU is, the show’s tenuous connection to the films worked in its favor, as it was able to take more narrative risks without being beholden to an already-massive cannon.

But now that Daredevil is firmly set in the MCU, it has an opportunity to carry the goodwill the show established from fans over to its other projects. To achieve this, Daredevil: Born Again must stick to the mature storytelling and character depth that made the Netflix series so compelling, which could serve as a blueprint for future projects, and prove that the MCU can still deliver quality alongside quantity. A successful Born Again could signal a return to form, helping to restore faith in Marvel Studios’ ability to handle fan-favorite characters with care and attention to the aspects that made their comic book counterparts so beloved.

The fact that the studio decided to scrap much of what had already been shot for the show and start over – to bring it closer to the original Netflix series – already proves that they want to get it right. It’s a bold move (and an expensive one) but it may be a sign that Marvel Studios is learning from their mistake of pushing out too many projects at the same time. So far, the first early reactions to Daredevil: Born Again seem to indicate the gamble paid off.

Is This Marvel Studios’ Last Chance?

(L-R) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

Daredevil: Born Again may end up being the MCU’s savior, but it may also face some competition for that title from upcoming films like Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps, both of which have the potential to either win back fans or deepen the franchise’s struggles. Thunderbolts offers a chance to explore morally gray antiheroes, which, if handled well, could bring a fresh edge to the MCU. Meanwhile, Fantastic Four represents Marvel Studios’ attempt to give the iconic superhero family the proper big screen outing they deserve. Ideally, all of these projects will be well-received and demonstrate to the world that Marvel Studios has rekindled the old magic. However, if they suffer from the same issues as recent disappointments, they will reinforce the notion that the studio has lost its mojo.

The MCU is at a crossroads. While its brand remains immensely powerful, recent missteps have left audiences skeptical, wishing for a more cohesive overarching narrative with more emphasis on character development. Daredevil: Born Again represents more than just the return of a beloved hero – it’s a test for Marvel Studios to see if they can still deliver dazzling, premium content (even on TV) and not content that feels like lifeless, run-of-the-mill Hollywood cash-grabs.

If Daredevil: Born Again and the upcoming Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps succeed, they could mark a turning point for the franchise. But if they falter, the cracks in the MCU’s foundation may only widen, leaving fans to wonder if its best days are truly behind it. One thing is certain: the time for Marvel Studios to course-correct is now.

Do you think Daredevil: Born Again has what it takes to save the MCU? Let us know below!