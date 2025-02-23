Charlie Cox Wants to See The Defenders Appear in An Avengers Movie Too

ComicBook sat down with Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onforio for an exclusive scoop on what audiences have in store for them with the Disney+ show, and naturally what lies in store for their characters’ futures was touched upon. When it comes to Daredevil, the big question is whether or not he himself might ever be an Avenger. But equally important is whether the Defenders will ever again join to take on a large threat. And, for that matter, could they as a group side with the Avengers for a massive, extinction-level threat? It comes down to actors’ potential scheduling conflicts and audience interest, of course, but Cox seems up to such an endeavor, whatever form it might take.

In his interview with ComicBook, Cox showed interest in Daredevil siding up not just with the Defenders, but the Avengers, as well. While the actor expressed desire to reteam with his old street level fighter friends, he showed equal, if not more, interest in teaming up with Sam Wilson, Bruce Banner, Thor, and the like.

“Would I like to team up with some of my dear friends (The Defenders), or go into the Avengers?” Cox said, reflecting on the question. “This is a rock and a hard place. And as much as I love those friends…..”

Cox continued, “I’ve become over the course of these years I’ve become a big fan of this character and his stories and stuff like that. And one of the things I’m acutely aware of is there’s some really cool, there’s some really cool team ups, and Daredevil, you know, plays a really interesting pivotal role in some of the Avenger comics, and for the sake of the character I think that that would be a wonderful moment. It would be a wonderful celebration of an homage to so much of the history.”

As the interview wrapped, Vincent D’Onforio made a note that Cox should bring his fellow Defenders with him to the big leagues of The Avengers. A notion that Cox agreed with.

What could these team ups be? On one hand, Daredevil standing alongside the Avengers seems extremely likely, if not a certainty. But, if he starts to get the gang back together after the events of Born Again, could Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist answer the call to “Assemble?” One thing is for sure, Cox seems very excited not just to be continuing his tenure as the Man Without Fear, but also for what the future might hold. It stands to reason his Netflix compatriots, who, unlike him (e.g. in Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), haven’t been seen since their time on that streamer, would be willing to suit up again as well.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ March 4. The remaining seven episodes will debut on a weekly basis.