No bad deed goes unpunished. And no Disney+ series is as brutal and punishing as Echo, Marvel Studios' first show to receive the TV-MA rating (for language and violence). Marvel's latest streaming series spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf amputee who made her MCU debut in 2021's Hawkeye, where she sought to avenge her criminal father (Zahn McClarnon). This brought her into conflict with the Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), only for Maya to learn that her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), a.k.a. Kingpin, orchestrated her father's death... a sin she avenged by shooting Fisk.

Marvel's Echo sees Maya return to her hometown in Oklahoma to reconnect with her roots and the Choctaw Nation as she's pursued by the Kingpin's relentless criminal empire. Here, we've rounded up episodic details on Echo, which drops all five episodes Tuesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney+ and Hulu.

Echo Episode 1: "Chafa" (49 min)



After her mother's tragic death, young Maya is forced to leave her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma, and move to New York City where she meets Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who raises her to be a ruthless assassin. After learning that Fisk had her father killed, Maya kills Kingpin and flees NYC.

Echo Episode 2: "Lowak" (39 min)



Maya enlists the help of her disapproving family to take down Fisk's army. Meanwhile, she begins experiencing strange visions.

Echo Episode 3: "Tuklo" (42 min)



Maya learns the meaning of collateral damage as Fisk's ruthless army arrives in Tamaha, Oklahoma.

Echo Episode 4: "Taloa" (37 min)



Maya finds herself at a crossroads, facing the shadows of her past and contemplating her future.

Echo Episode 5: "Maya" (34 min)



The lives of Maya's family hang in the balance as Fisk's army invades the Choctaw Nation powwow.

Echo is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.