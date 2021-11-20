Marvel’s Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Feige’s Young Avengers Reaction Goes Viral

Kevin Feige and Hailee Steinfeld are keeping the Young Avengers arrow in the quiver. In the Marvel Studios series premiering November 24 on Disney+, Steinfeld enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as expert archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop, the self-taught protege of eagle-eyed ex-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). During a press conference with the cast of Hawkeye, a cautious Steinfeld looked to the Marvel Studios president and producer before answering a question about Kate Bishop’s future as a member of the Young Avengers, a team of young adult superheroes formed after the Avengers disassemble.

“I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now just sitting here with this group of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this show in this universe, and it’s only the beginning,” Steinfeld said when asked about Young Avengers. “This shows not even out, so I’m looking forward to that day.”

Hailee got asked about Young Avengers and this happened pic.twitter.com/oIVli2XXut — Jay🔮 (@Hawkmaestro21) November 16, 2021

Taking on the mantle of Hawkeye, Bishop becomes a member and leader of the Young Avengers and the West Coast Avengers. Speaking exclusively to ComicBook‘s Phase Zero podcast, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Apple TV+’s Dickinson star spoke out on her Marvel future after teaming with Renner’s Barton in the six-episode Hawkeye.

“It’s always exciting, the thought of any character you play, where it could go. And especially with something like this,” Steinfeld said. “You’ve seen the first two episodes, and there’s a whole lot more that happens in the four that are to come. That’s where my head is at.”

Elizabeth Olsen, whose Wanda Maximoff births two future Young Avengers in Disney+’s WandaVision, said over the summer she’s not aware of plans for twins Tommy (Jett Kline) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) to join the roster as Speed and Wiccan. Phase Four of the MCU has already added prospective members Eli Bradley (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Elijah Richardson) and Kid Loki (Loki‘s Jack Veal), with more on the way: America Chavez (Doctor Strange 2‘s Xochitl Gomez) and Cassie Lang (Ant-Man 3‘s Kathryn Newton).

“As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always half the fun as meeting them,” Feige previously told Entertainment Weekly when asked if series like WandaVision and Hawkeye are building towards Young Avengers. “But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase Four is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience.”

Feige added: “I’m happy to say everybody that’s here, certainly where I’m sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can’t wait to show them the world.”

The two-episode premiere of Marvel's Hawkeye is November 24 on Disney+.

