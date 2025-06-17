Ironheart Reveals First Look at Character With Secret Identity Making MCU Debut

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart has offered fans their first glimpse at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Shea Couleé as the character Slug, who is set to make their MCU debut. The initial look and new details about Slug’s role were shared by Entertainment Weekly, revealing Couleé’s character as a “really fierce hacker” who also promises, “You will be seeing the diva in some looks.” Slug will be an ally to a group engaging in vigilante justice, aiming to rebalance societal inequities in the show’s version of Chicago. This introduction positions Slug as a key operative with a distinct style and a morally ambiguous mission within the series, hinting at the complex dynamics Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will navigate.

“I help a group of urban Robin Hoods to take away from the privileged and help give back to the community,” Couleé explained about Slug’s motivations. “I’m there to help out on all the missions that go down, trying to shift this power dynamic in this version of Chicago we see in the show.” Describing Slug’s specific contributions, Couleé added, “I’m more of the… I’ll drive the getaway car, hang out in the van on my cute little laptop with my fierce nails and help you hack these mainframes.”

The necessity for Slug’s hidden persona stems from a past they are trying to keep buried. “From my understanding, this version of Slug they’re presenting is someone who’s being referred to as a code name,” Couleé revealed. “I don’t want to give too much of their backstory away. They need an alternative code name to go by because there could or could not be some people looking for them. They’ve kind of left drag. They are a drag queen, but it’s kind of a past life. You see them in drag, but it’s kind of in the context of flashbacks before where they are now, because they’re trying to be on the low-low!”

The Disney+ series Ironheart will place Riri Williams center stage, following her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Audiences will see the brilliant MIT student and inventor, who crafted her own advanced suit of armor inspired by Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.), return to her hometown of Chicago. Her homecoming, however, is far from peaceful, as she becomes entangled with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos). This encounter pulls Riri into a dangerous conflict where advanced technology clashes with dark magic, forcing her to confront new threats and further define her path as a hero. The series aims to provide a deeper exploration of Riri’s background and the events that shaped her, particularly how her experiences in Wakanda influence her evolution as Ironheart. Chinaka Hodge serves as the head writer for the show, which is also executive produced by Ryan Coogler through his Proximity Media banner. The series is directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Beyond Riri and The Hood, the series will feature Anji White as Riri’s mother, Ronnie Williams, likely offering insight into Riri’s upbringing. Jim Rash is also set to reprise his role as the Dean of MIT, linking Riri’s past academic life to her current adventures. A significant point of fan speculation revolves around Sacha Baron Cohen, who has been cast in an undisclosed role. Given that The Hood in Marvel Comics derives his powers from a demonic entity, many theorize Cohen could be bringing the long-anticipated character Mephisto to the MCU, potentially as the source of The Hood’s mystical abilities.

Ironheart is scheduled to premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. The series will consist of six episodes and is slated to be the final television series in Phase Five of the MCU.

