She-Hulk’s MCU Return Chances Addressed, 4 Years After the Show Ended

The chances of She-Hulk returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been addressed by series star Tatiana Maslany, four years after the show ended. Maslany’s Marvel character made her debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, one of several MCU shows to hit Disney+ in 2022. Unfortunately, she hasn’t been seen in the franchise since. Despite Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum claiming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of their “best-performing shows” (via The Escape Pod), there’s been no Season 2 announcement. Maslany also isn’t among the many Marvel characters confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

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In an interview with Radio Times, Maslany addressed whether she’d be open to returning as She-Hulk in future projects. Following the criticisms leveraged at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during and after its run — some made in good faith and some the result of review-bombing — it’s a fair question. Maslany also joined calls to boycott Disney following Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension last September (via Deadline), raising questions about her relationship with the company.

Fortunately, the She-Hulk star is willing to reprise the role, telling Radio Times that “the character is outside of what I feel like the corporation is doing.” She emphasized her passion for the role and the series Jessica Gao created, noting that the most important thing is that a return makes sense within the larger universe:

“I love She Hulk, and I loved what [Attorney at Law creator] Jessica Gao did with her. I feel like it was very loyal to the comics and all of that. … If there was a space where it made sense for her to come back… I mean, I don’t know anything, and I do think that the internet will know before I do.”

That’s a sentiment we’ve heard from numerous Marvel stars, and it’s great news for fans of Maslany’s She-Hulk. After Winderbaum’s comments, it seems we could see more of her after all. She’s one of several MCU characters long overdue for a comeback.

She-Hulk Is One of Several MCU Characters Overdue for a Return

There are a number of MCU characters introduced post-Infinity Saga that desperately need new appearances in the franchise, She-Hulk chief among them. Maslany plays the character with charm and humor, which would make her a great addition to any Avengers movie. She also interacts with Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which opens the door for her to show up in Daredevil: Born Again, though it has yet to happen.

Several other characters we’d like to see again are also from 2022 Disney+ series. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has been in limbo, and while Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel does appear in The Marvels — and may show up in Avengers: Doomsday — her presence is still fairly limited. The MCU seems to be struggling to integrate its streaming series into its movie universe, but hopefully, it’ll find a way to. It’d be a shame to let so many great characters and stars fall to the wayside.

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