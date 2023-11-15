How Loki Season 2 Brought Iconic Kang Ability to Screen

Loki Season 2 managed to bring one iconic Kang ability to the screen. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast managed to sit down with Loki executive producer Kevin Wright to talk about He Who Remains flexing those time-bending muscles in the Citadel at the End of Time. Loki confronts Jonathan Majors' villain after getting trapped in a time loop battling Sylvie. What follows is one of the most halting villain moments in recent MCU history. He Who Remains stops time to have a conversation with Loki and then removes Sylvie from the picture, literally so they can talk man-to-man. It's one of the real times on-screen that a Kang variant has showed the true possibilities of time travel and the villainy that makes it clear why Marvel Studios trusted the entire saga to this character.

"Technically, no. I mean there's always just the figuring out how you're going to nail that on set and how you're going to shoot it. But again, it's like we had Chris Townsend there, Isaac Bauman, our DP is amazing," Wright explained. "Justin and Aaron are just kind of wizards on set. I think the biggest thing about that entire scene was... The biggest fear in script was it can't just feel like a retread of season one."

"And so it was about finding a way to make these two characters be able to be back in that moment but for the conversation to evolve and feel like you have progressed past what they were discussing specifically in Season 1," he continued. "And I think part of that was you had to see what He Who Remains could do. And then the flip of that, that Loki is also on that level as well, and it then lets the two of them have a conversation that Loki maybe wasn't ready to have in season one."

Was Loki Season 2 Affected By Jonathan Majors?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, the producer also talked about the future plans for Kang the Conqueror at Marvel. Jonathan Majors' legal troubles have made the lineup for The Multiverse Saga very murky. Although Marvel Studios was aware of the developing situation mid-way through promotion for Loki Season 2, Kevin Wright argues that it didn't change their plans for the season in the slightest. It had already been shot and completed. They're willing to let it play out for now.

"No, nothing affected our finale. I think I said elsewhere earlier when the show was first coming out, the story that is on screen is the one that we set out to make remarkably so no one was coming down telling us we had to connect or set up anything for the future. It was sort of finish our story that we started," Wright explained.

He added, "As far as where it's all going, I can't say and not because I am being coy, we're not a part of those projects. What I would say is, I mean, I know Michael Waldron is working on them and he loves obviously this world as he helped create it. And no, I mean the threat that we establish at the end of this is multiversal war will come. Sylvie is just saying, 'Let us have a chance.' So I hope that people continue to run with that because I would love to see what that story is."

What Happened In Loki Season 2?

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

