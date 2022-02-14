Marvel’s Moon Knight Poster Puts Oscar Isaac’s Dark Side on the Rise

Oscar Isaac goes to the dark side of the moon in the latest poster for Marvel’s Moon Knight. In the Marvel Studios Original series premiering March 30 on Disney+, a new Marvel hero is on the rise as the mild-mannered Steven Grant (Isaac) — a.k.a. Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, a.k.a. Mr. Knight — becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Discovering he has dissociative identity disorder, Steven learns he shares a body with the mercenary Marc Spector. As their enemies converge upon them, including cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Steven-slash-Marc must navigate their complex identities as they’re thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, Marvel Studios revealed a Big Game spot and a new poster featuring both sides of Isaac’s “brutal” Marvel anti-hero.

“He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told Empire Magazine. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+’s Hawkeye) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, television’s The Exorcist). Part of Phase 4 of the MCU, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Dune) as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy) as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy (Djinn, Ramy) in an undisclosed role.

Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

