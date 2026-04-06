Marvel Officially Confirms Major Jessica Jones Change Before Her MCU Debut

The arrival of Daredevil: Born Again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a blessing for the franchise for a couple of reasons. Number one, the series has been able to get the sprawling superhero stories back to the street-level heroism that long defined the comic books they’re based on. Even bigger than that, though, is bringing back the familiar faces that audiences fell in love with during the Netflix era of the Defenders, including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Season 2 of the series will be doubling down on both of those things.

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It was confirmed last year that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will bring back actress Krysten Ritter as the gritty super-powered detective, Jessica Jones. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return in the series, but a new trailer for the remaining episodes of the show just spoiled a major change for the character compared to the last time we saw her: Jessica Jones has a daughter now. Marvel fans are freaking out after this news, based on the implications that it brings with it, and it could allow the MCU a unique storytelling opportunity.

Jessica Jones Officially Has a Daughter in the MCU

The tease that Jessica Jones has a daughter immediately conjures two words for many Marvel fans: Danielle Cage. Now it’s worth noting that the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer doesn’t say her name or even show the daughter at all, leaving open the very real possibility that this is a new character for the MCU. That said, there’s almost certainly a zero percent chance of that, as it would alienate hardcore fans. It’s easy for those fans to assume this unnamed character is Danielle Cage based on that line alone, but recent set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 have already confirmed that Mike Colter’s Luke Cage is on his way back.

With the confirmation that Jessica Jones has a daughter and the reveal that Colter will return as Luke Cage, Marvel fans are quite eager to learn what happened between the ending of these characters’ respective shows on Netflix and their current standing in the MCU. Across all three seasons of her own show, and even appearances in other shows, Ritter’s Jones was never portrayed as pregnant, and that storyline was never addressed. As a result, all of that appears ot have happened off-screen, but fans will be eager to learn all the details, as it’s a major plot in the pages of Marvel comics.

That said, the potential arrival of Danielle Cage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one that may allow for the live-action adaptation of Marvel comics to actually go beyond its source material. In the pages of Marvel’s comics, like almost every other character, Danielle Cage is a character stuck in arrested development, who has been a toddler/young girl for years at this point. Canon has not allowed her to age, though alternate universe storylines have given us narratives with a grown-up version of the character (in most of these futures, she’s the newest Captain America, in others, she’s a Thor). As a result, the MCU Danielle Cage can actually tell new stories for the character that the comics haven’t, since she’ll presumably age on screen like everyone else.