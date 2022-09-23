Marvel's Breakout She-Hulk Star Reacts to Madisynn Memes

When Patty Guggenheim debuted in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Madisynn — "That's with two N's, one Y, but it's not where you think" — the memes were inevitable. Introduced in Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?," Madisynn testifies in Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) courtroom cease-and-desist case against charlatan magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). After hitting it off with bestie Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), who she's affectionately nicknamed "Wongers" over heart-wrenching episodes of The Sopranos and This Is Us, the latest breakout character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took the Internet by storm.

"I can't sleep because I GENUINELY feel like Madisynn could have beaten Thanos by herself. With just a cocktail in her hand," tweeted Jameela Jamil, who plays super-powered influencer Titania. In response, a viral meme inserted Guggenheim into a scene from Avengers: Endgame, making it so that it's Madisynn — instead of Scarlet Witch — confronting Thanos (Josh Brolin) alongside Earth's mightiest heroes.

"I mean, Thanos and me. Did you see that one?" Guggenheim told Marvel.com about the reaction to her fan-favorite character. Asked if Madisynn might have been able to defeat Thanos, Guggenheim said, "I know she could! It's just funny to see the Infinity Stones with a drink in her hand, those really made me laugh. It's been very, very entertaining and very fun."

The episode, which ends with an improvised scene between Madisynn and "Wongers," reunited Guggenheim with her Daddy Issues and Florida Girls director Kat Coiro.

"Kat Coiro and I had worked together on a show…so she knew about me for this role," she recalled. "She called me in and I auditioned on video chat and that's how I got into this world." For Guggenheim, the script from Melissa Hunter and her description of Madisynn "was the key to everything."

"[In the script it said] 'always a problem' and it unlocked something in me," Guggenheim said. "I think all of the episodes are uniquely very funny. This episode really hit me in such a deep way. I actually ended up knowing the writer, Melissa Hunter. When I found out she wrote it, I was like, oh my gosh. We talked and she was excited that it was someone she knew and I was excited that it was someone I knew. I was just blown away. She is brilliant."

Guggenheim added: "Then [head writer] Jessica Gao and Kat, I just felt like it was such a good combination of brilliant minds bringing something to life."

New episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.