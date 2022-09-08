She-Hulk: Wong Meets Madisynn in Exclusive Clip





She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released its fourth episode on Thursday, introducing the world to Madisynn. Madisynn is a party girl from Fort Lauderdale and she wants everyone to know she is having a good time, including Wong. Portrayed by Patty Guggenheim, Madisynn is a character unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is already going on journeys with plenty of well-known Marvel heroes and has traveled to another dimension. In an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com, seen in the video above, Madisynn joins Wong to share some the details of her journey to another dimension.

"Where am I? What happens to all the goblins? Are you the goblin king?" Madisynn asks Wong to start the conversation. "I grew up in Fort Lauderdale but now my dad lives in Phoenix with his new family so I go there sometimes." When asked if Donnie Blaze sent her to Kamar-Taj, Madisynn reveals some surprising details about her journey. "He sent me to a diff dimensh and a talking goat helped me escape a lava pit in exchange for six drops of my blood. Then I kind of browned out and now I'm here!"

After all of the WandaVision theories called for it... might Madisynn be the first character to have actually met Mephisto and made a deal with the devil himself to escape and land herself in Kamar-Taj? More on that in Phase Zero's full breakdown of She-Hulk Episode 4 by Jenna Anderson.

Madisynn bringing added laughs to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law falls in line with how the show's head writer Jessica Gao explained the approach to Marvel characters appearing in the series. "They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao told ComicBook.com. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

What do you think of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Subscribe to the Phase Zero channel on YouTube for more exclusive updates, interviews, and live shows every week.