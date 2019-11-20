Marvel Star Scarlett Johansson To Host Saturday Night Live In December

SNL just got done with a standout effort in last week’s show from the host and musical guest Harry Styles. Now, NBC has started announcing some of the hosts for this season heading into the winter. One of the big reveals coming out of their announcement was the fact that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will be back to host on December 14th. The musical guest for the evening will be Niall Horan. Now, Johansson has done this gig a few times, and this visit will present her sixth appearance as a host this December. She’s currently starring in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Her musical guest counterpart is making his debut on the show as a solo artist. Fans will no doubt be ready for something good from the writers and crew as they have rounded into great form with the last couple of weeks including Styles’ episode and Chance the Rapper’s bizarre ride of an outing a few weeks ago. That’s going to be quite the spectacle in a few weeks, but some people are already getting pumped for this weekend’s episode.

Will Ferrell makes his triumphant return to Studio 8H on November 23rd. The comedian’s next appearance will mark him as one of the hosts who have performed five times on the show in that capacity. He’s the 22nd star to gain entrance to that elusive club. Other members include Alec Baldwin (17 hosting gigs), Steve Martin (15), John Goodman (13), and Tom Hanks (9). The seasoned comedian joined the cast back in 1999 and stayed around for seven years. This will mark his first return trip since January of last year.

NBC didn’t want the heat to stop with those two announcements though. Jennifer Lopez will be making her third appearance as host on December 7th. In a surprising and fun twist, DaBaby will be making his first appearance on the show as a musical guest. The rapper is having quite the year as his album Kirk debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. That promises to be an interesting outing as well, J-Lo is always down for some funny bits in her past appearances.

The big centerpiece of the current season will undoubtedly be former SNL cast member Eddie Murphy’s return on December 21. That was already promising to be a dynamite episode, but NBC just sweetened the pot. It was announced today that Lizzo will be the musical guest for that episode, and that will likely draw a huge number. The artist is basking in the glow of her eight Grammy Award nominations and people just generally seem to love her.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.