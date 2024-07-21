Kevin Feige Explains How Marvel Studios, Television, and Animation Make MCU More Accessible

There was once a time when Marvel Studios and Marvel Television lived as two distinctly separate entities, with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios reporting to Walt Disney Studios heads while Jeph Loeb and Marvel Television found themselves under the highly controversial Ike Perlmutter and Marvel Entertainment. After some corporate reshuffling, all Marvel programming was shifted under the Marvel Studios umbrella, which is now reintroducing Marvel Television to the mix. Instead of everything releasing from Marvel Studios, the shows released on Disney+ will now technically be from Marvel Television, while any animated offerings will be released from Marvel Animation.

“It’s all still under Marvel Studios, which is not the case with the previous incarnation of Marvel Television. One reason we wanted to do that is so that the animation team—the Marvel Animation team that just did X-Men ’97—has a bunch of great shows ready and coming out,” Feige tells ComicBook.

The megaproducer then said the rebirth of Marvel Television helps keeps things separated, informing fans that they don’t necessarily have to watch every television project released.

“Then with Marvel Television, to focus it so that people realize that like the comics, you can tap into something interesting. It’s not all required viewing,” Feige adds. “There’s a sense of where people say superhero fatigue or have to say they’re doing homework, but these are all individual stories meant to be singular entities. The connectivity is a bonus and something people like.”

