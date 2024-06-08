Loki Executive Producer Exits Marvel to Focus on Original Movies, TV Shows

Loki executive producer Kevin Wright is leaving Marvel Studios to focus on original movies and TV shows. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the longtime MCU producer's departure from the company. There are no ill feelings towards Disney or Marvel. Wright simply felt like it was time for a change after launching Loki Seasons 1 and 2 into the world. Fans of the character and long-tenured Marvel Studios fans celebrated Tom Hiddleston's series. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Loki is one of the highest-rated Marvel TV shows in the last few years.

A lot of that success came directly from Wright. THR's piece explains that he drafted the initial 30-page pitch for Loki. When Marvel Studios got orders to make TV shows back in 2018, the producer's plans for Hiddleston's series contained a lot of the popular elements that people have lauded like the TVA and the Void. So, the MCU says goodbye to a person that played a big role in getting the Disney+ era back into the good graces of fans.

"I am incredibly proud of my contributions to the MCU and thankful for my time at Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company," Wright wrote in his statement. "The industry has changed dramatically during my near decade with the company, and I can no longer ignore my desire to independently produce original films and television. I extend my love and gratitude to everyone at Marvel Studios."

Deadpool 3 Got Big Boost From Loki

Deadpool & Wolverine is the next big Marvel feature heading to theaters and one directly linked to Loki Season 2. In the trailers that have been released so far, the Time Variance Authority plays a massive role in the story. Deadpool gets recruited by the timeline auditors that fans met first on Disney+. (Something seems to be different about them this time though…) Still, it's one of the massive Disney+ developments to play a central role in one of the franchises' movies. Wright couldn't tell ComicBook a ton about the next movie. But, he's proud that the Loki story was so compelling that other places are picking it up and running with it.

"I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere," Wright said. "I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to--- to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it's like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories."

Loki's Architect Wants To See A Thor Reunion Too

While Wright might be leaving Marvel, he's just like a lot of the fans, because he wants to see Loki and Thor together again. The executive producer talked to ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast about the second season of Loki. During our conversation, Wright explained how things would likely be different the next time that Thor saw his time-displaced brother. They've both been through so much while apart, it might be very comforting for an audience to see them together again. The producer won't be there to see it happen from behind-the-scenes. But, he's rooting for it nonetheless. Check out what else he told us down below!

"That would always be my hope, is that somewhere, somewhere down the line, somebody gets to tell that story because [Loki's] so different and because Thor is so different now, too," Wright said during our interview. "I think that's what makes it interesting is, in my head — they're weirdly different, but I think there would just be a deep internal understanding between the two of them. And I think it could be just something really beautiful and cool."

