Werewolf by Night Images Preview Marvel's Halloween Special

Marvel's monster mash is a graveyard smash with critics, and now Disney+ has scared up new images from Werewolf by Night. A Marvel Studios Special Presentation, the studio's black-and-white throwback to the classic monster movies of the '30s and '40s is the feature directorial debut of Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. (The 53-minute special is considered feature-length, per Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rules.) Marvel's first TV special, streaming October 7th on Disney+, also marks the MCU debut of fear-fraught Marvel characters like Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) — the titular Werewolf — the dead (or is that undead?) Ulysses Bloodstone, and his monster-hunter daughter, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly).

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU," co-executive producer Brian Gay said in a recent interview about the special set to introduce the monstrous Man-Thing and other horror-tinged creatures. "What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters."

Gay added: "We don't know exactly where they'll pop up next. The idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course."

You don't have to wait until October 7th: you can see some of Marvel's monster action in the gallery below.

Marvel Studios describes Werewolf by Night: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum are executive producers, with Brian Gay and Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producers. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is streaming October 7th on Disney+.