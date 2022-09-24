Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed

The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation

According to a tweet by @BigScreenLeaks, the Halloween special clocks in at just over 52 minutes. In a follow-up, the insider added the runtime also includes the credits.

The special marks the first time Michael Giacchino, a long-time Hollywood composer, directed something more than a shortfilm. The filmmaker pulled double duty on the project, serving both as director while simultaneously scoring the special.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com of the project in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.