ComicBook Nation: Best Marvel TV Shows Ranked

The CB Nation crew Ranks their Top 5 Marvel TV shows of all time, plus we review Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, take a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s home video release and massive special features – plus, the latest Spider-Man spinoff movie gives a Marvel Comics villain his first shot at live-action!

Here’s the list of each ComicBook Nation host’s TOP 5 Marvel TV Show Rankings:

KOFI OUTLAW

HM: Legion

MATT AGUILAR

Daredevil Hawkeye Loki Jessica Jones Defenders

HM: New Warriors (because Squirrel Girl)

JANELL WHEELER

Wandavision Loki Hawkeye Jessica Jones Daredevil

HM: Punisher

Listen or watch the full episode above to find out the full breakdown on everybody’s picks!

