ComicBook Nation: Best Marvel TV Shows Ranked

The CB Nation crew Ranks their Top 5 Marvel TV shows of all time, plus we review Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, take a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s home video release and massive special features – plus, the latest Spider-Man spinoff movie gives a Marvel Comics villain his first shot at live-action!
Here’s the list of each ComicBook Nation host’s TOP 5 Marvel TV Show Rankings:
Videos by ComicBook.com
KOFI OUTLAW
MATT AGUILAR
- Daredevil
- Hawkeye
- Loki
- Jessica Jones
- Defenders
HM: New Warriors (because Squirrel Girl)
JANELL WHEELER
- Wandavision
- Loki
- Hawkeye
- Jessica Jones
- Daredevil
HM: Punisher
Listen or watch the full episode above to find out the full breakdown on everybody’s picks!
There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:
- Watch Us On Paramount+
- Listen via the media player embedded below.
- Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
- Or go to YouTube and watch any episode
Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you!
After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:
Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!