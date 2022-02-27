ComicBook Nation: Best Marvel TV Shows Ranked

TV Shows

The CB Nation crew Ranks their Top 5 Marvel TV shows of all time, plus we review Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, take a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s home video release and massive special features – plus, the latest Spider-Man spinoff movie gives a Marvel Comics villain his first shot at live-action! 

Here’s the list of each ComicBook Nation host’s TOP 5 Marvel TV Show Rankings:

KOFI OUTLAW

  1. Daredevil
  2. WandaVision
  3. Loki
  4. Defenders
  5. Agents of Shield

HM: Legion 

MATT AGUILAR

  1. Daredevil
  2. Hawkeye
  3. Loki
  4. Jessica Jones
  5. Defenders

HM: New Warriors (because Squirrel Girl)

JANELL WHEELER

  1. Wandavision
  2. Loki
  3. Hawkeye
  4. Jessica Jones
  5. Daredevil

HM: Punisher

Listen or watch the full episode above to find out the full breakdown on everybody’s picks! 

