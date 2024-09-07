Marvel Producer: Why the Avengers Don't Have a Disney+ Show

One of Marvel Studios' top producers explained why we haven't seen the Avengers on Disney+ yet. It seems like Earth's Mightiest Heroes can only unite for a true Avengers-level threat. Brad Winderbaum talked to CinemaBlend before Agatha All Along hits the streaming service. He talked about the Avengers and the challenges of getting the big guns like Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Ant-Man and their friends together on the small screen. Finding a way for all of those heroes to have to stick together over the course of an entire series feels like a daunting task and Winderbaum would agree with that assessment. Hear what else he's got to say about getting the Avengers together down below!

"I think the Avengers are about, there came a day when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to assemble," Winderbaum began. "In a feature film, which is a statement piece, it makes sense that there's an event that galvanizes them all. I think that on a long-form television show, it becomes more of a challenge to have, 'There came a day' every day."

(Photo: The gang's all here. - Marvel)

"In the comics, you can do it. It's the Marvel universe, and there's just spectacular things happening all the time. Yeah," he continued. "But if you read the comics, you know that the Avengers really assemble so that they can disassemble, and then assemble again, and then disassemble again. Is it possible? Yes. But from a narrative point of view, it becomes like ascension and descension, which … it could be really interesting for a long-form story. But it would be a very unique pattern for a television show."

Agatha All Along Is Up Next For Marvel

(Photo: Kathryn Hahn stars in Marvel's Agatha All Along. - Marvel Television)

Marvel Studios describes the upcoming Disney+ series: "In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

"In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero."

