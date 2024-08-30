Kathryn Hahn Reveals if She Wants Agatha Harkness to Appear in an MCU Crossover

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness certainly shook things up with her Marvel Cinematic Debut in , with the nefarious witch and her machinations ultimately helping to send Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch down a dark and dangerous path with major repercussions across the Multiverse. But while Agatha is back next month in her own series, Agatha All Along, the future of the fan-favorite antagonist in the larger MCU is still a question mark — though Hahn has some thoughts about what she’d like to see next. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Hahn isn’t necessarily opposed to Agatha popping up in the upcoming crossover films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but she thinks it would only happen if it was “necessary”.

“I think I’d only be asked if it was necessary and juicy,” Hahn said. “So, who knows? The craziest, most perfect, side-door entrance to this world is to be a witch. It feels wicked step-sister-y. And I really like it like that.”

That said, definitely don’t confuse Agatha for a “side character”. In the same interview, Hahn was asked about it being tricky to take a “scene-stealing sort of side character” like Agatha and give them their own show, which is what is happening with Agatha All Along, and Hahn definitely doesn’t see Agatha as just a side character.

“I was going to say, who are you calling a side character?” Hahn laughed. “That’s definitely a tricky thing. But from the beginning, we always joked that it would just be so annoying to Agatha Harkness that she wouldn’t have her own fricking show.”

When Did Hahn Learn About Agatha All Along?

Fortunately, it sounds like Hahn didn’t have to wait very long to find out that Agatha would, in fact, get her own show. She revealed that she found out that she was going to get her own Marvel show while she was working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“I remember [WandaVision head writer and Agatha All Along showrunner] Jac Schaeffer saying ‘God, I’d love to write for you again.’ We both kept saying, ‘we have unfinished business’ to each other at the end of WandaVision,’ Hahn said. “I didn’t even know if it necessarily meant something in this world or somewhere else, but our minds melded. I loved her point of view and her sense of humor. And this character just felt very easy.”

She continued, “Then over the summer, when I was in Serbia shooting Glass Onion, the Knives Out movie, I got a call from [Marvel Studios co-president] Louis D’Esposito saying, ‘How’d you like your own Marvel show?’ — a call you never get. My heart was pounding. I could barely understand what he was saying. I knew what it meant, but I just kept finding ways to minimize it for myself until the first day of shooting. Someone had put a sign on the window of my trailer that said, ‘welcome to your first day on your very own Marvel show’ and I burst into tears. It was very, just very exciting, especially with a character that you just love and just want to explore every nook and cranny.”

What is Agatha All Along About?

Here’s the official description of the new series: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps her break free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th on Disney+.