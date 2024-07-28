Only One Avengers: Endgame Writer Returning for Next Two Avengers Movies

Marvel Studios is getting the gang back together. The gang, that is, except for one familiar face. Shortly after the House of Ideas held its tentpole Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con Saturday night, it was revealed Stephen McFeely will be writing the scripts to both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Noticeably absent from the announcement was Christopher Markus, McFeely’s writing partner of the duo’s previous entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Together, Markus and McFeely wrote Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The duo have been longtime collaborators with Joe and Anthony Russo, who are both returning to direct the next two Avengers flicks, even joining the brothers at their new AGBO banner in a post-Endgame world.

https://x.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1817394267427320212

“That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent with all our emotions on the floor,” Anthony Russo told Hall H on Saturday. “In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all.”

Interestingly enough, Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom was seemingly spoiled earlier this month by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider.

“Speaking of Doctor Doom, there’s still no word yet about his casting in Fantastic Four, as insiders denied my inquiry about Robert Downey Jr., who I was told might come back as an alternate-universe Tony Stark who becomes Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man,” Sneider wrote in his latest newsletter. “It seems far-fetched, yes, but I figured that if there was any hope of Downey coming back, there’d have to be a new wrinkle for him to play. So, for now, we continue to wait…”

Earlier in the panel, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be appearing in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, including Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Susan Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).

