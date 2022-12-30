Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023

Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.

Now, it's entirely possible that this is either exclusive to Japan, or incomplete. There are some shows that certainly feel like they should be coming up sooner than 2024. But this is the closest thing we have to an official statement from Disney as it pertains to release dates.

On its website, Disney describes the series as follows: "Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The synopsis for Ironheart, a character who made her screen debut in the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a lot less informative, saying, "Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man."

Last but not least is Loki. The website still features the synopsis for the first season: "Marvel Studios' Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer."

What's next for Loki? Well, we're going to see some new characters, the return of some variants, and a new story for Ravonna.

"In Loki, Ravonna is a powerful presence," Gugu Mbatha-Raw said in a recent interview about the second season "selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

