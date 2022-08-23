Marvel's Simu Liu and Patton Oswalt Among New Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants

Celebrity Jeopardy! is just over a month away and now, we know which stars are going to be competing for a charity of their choice. On Tuesday, EW reported the list of celebrity contestants scheduled for the series, including Marvel stars Simu Liu and Patton Oswalt as well as Constance Wu, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker. Celebrity Jeopardy! will debut on September 25th.

"It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities," host Mayim Bialik said in a clip shared by the outlet. "Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays."

Celebrity Jeopardy! was announced back in May of this year with Bialik announced as host. Bialik recently signed on along with Ken Jennings as hosts for the long-running quiz show when it returns for Season 39 this fall. The pair had been sharing hosting duties for the series, taking over for Alex Trebek who died in 2020. Producer Mike Richards had been named the show's new host but stepped down from the role after only one day of tapings following allegations of misconduct.

"The fact is, we have so much 'Jeopardy!' to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise, and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement earlier this year.

"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," ABC chief Craig Erwich previously said. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."

Celebrity Jeopardy! debuts Sunday, September 25th at 8/7 CT on ABC.

Will you be tuning in to Celebrity Jeopardy! to watch Limu and Oswalt? Is there another celebrity contestant you will be rooting for? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!