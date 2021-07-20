Masters of the Universe Mega Construx Advent Calendar Is up for Pre-Order

LEGO's Star Wars and Harry Potter advent calendars are big hits year after year, but if you're a Masters of the Universe fan, Mattel has you covered with their Mega Construx line. Indeed, you can count down to Christmas this year with the MOTU Mega Construx advent calendar, which is now available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99.

The Masters of the Universe Mega Construx advent calendar includes 24 festive MOTU-themed micro builds that feature the likes of He-Man, Skeletor, Orko, Man-At-Arms, and Teela. There are also little vehicles like Roton, Land Shark and Wind Raider as well as locations like Snake Mountain and Castle Greyskull. If that wasn't enough, the set will also include 4 super micro-figures that are designed to look like toys for your standard micro-figures.

Honestly, the Masters of the Universe Mega Construx advent calendar looks absolutely fantastic - a super fun addition to any MOTU fan's collection. That said, they will probably be hard to find around the holidays, so you'll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later. This is especially true since you won't be charged until it's ready to ship. The release date is set for September.

And don't forget that Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as follows: "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

