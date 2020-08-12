Kevin Smith Calls Tony Todd's Performance In Masters Of The Universe "Unsettling And Commanding"

✖

Kevin Smith is a big fan of Tony Todd's work as Scareglow in the upcoming Masters of the Universe continuation on Netflix. Smith had an exchange with the actor on Twitter where he praised the work Todd did in the series. "Your performance is unsettling and commaning, my friend," Smith said. "You were the glowing bones well! Can't wait til everyone sees what we did with [Masters of the Universe]!" This, of course, simply builds more hype for the upcoming series which many are already looking forward to, given the built in fan base Masters of the Universe already has!

The tweet came in response to seeing a tweet from Todd. "Thank you [Kevin Smith] for making me a part of [Masters of the Universe]," Todd wrote in a tweet. "Love Scareglow." Todd is otherwise best known for his roles in 1992's Candyman, The Man From Earth, and The Crow.

Check out the tweet exchange between Kevin Smith and Tony Todd below!

Your performance is unsettling and commanding, my friend! You wear the glowing bones well! Can’t wait ‘til everyone sees what we did with @MastersOfficial! https://t.co/giHRTeX63z — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 12, 2020

The Masters of the Universe series has plenty of fans very excited to see some of their favorite characters back in action. This includes Smith himself.

"I love Batman, I love Star Wars, but Masters of the Universe was always my number one," Smith says. "It means the world to me. When I was growing up, I thought it was real. I thought there were stakes, and I thought every episode Skeletor was gonna kill He-Man. He said, 'All I ask is that you treat that seriously. Treat it as seriously as I thought it was when I was watching."

Smith goes on to clarify that Revelation will be directly tied into the original classic cartoon, "It's not like every other thing you knew about the characters is BS or whatever. We honor what went before. Our first episode is designed to feel like the next episode if they kept going in the classic run."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is set to debut on Netflix later this year with an all-star cast attached to voice the beloved characters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.