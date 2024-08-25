TV Shows

Everything Coming to Max in September 2024

The Penguin highlights September’s Max additions.

By

max-logo-warner-bros-discovery-streaming-service.jpg

September is going to be a big month for Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service recently unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster over the course of September, and there’s a ton for subscribers to get excited about. From beloved movies to new releases to one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, September has quite a lot in store.

The Penguin is far and away the biggest title heading to Max in the month of September. The HBO original series is a spinoff/sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and will help bridge the gap in the story ahead of the next movie. The Penguin debuts on HBO and Max on September 19th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If it’s movies you’re looking for, Max has a lot of new options in September, including three acclaimed films from the past year. Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron starts streaming on Max this month, along with A24’s Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow.

You can check out the full list of Max’s September additions below!

September 1st

21 & OVER 
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 
Addicted 
Anaconda 
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Boogie Nights
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh 
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax 
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal
Disobedience
Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode 
High-Rise 
Ice Age: Collision Course 
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Inherent Vice 
Ismael’s Ghosts
Knight and Day 
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates 
Missing in Action 
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning 
Need for Speed
Paranoia 
Pulse 
Role Models 
Shrek Forever After 
Sunset Song
Tell 
Tiny Furniture
To Have and Have Not 
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Big Chill 
The Big Sleep
The Birdcage 
The Boss 
The Exorcist 
The Final Destination 
The Martian 
The Shining 
The Three Musketeers 
The Wolfpack 
The Wrecking Crew!
Trick ‘r Treat 
Troll Hunter
Vampires Suck
Venus and Serena
Viva
Whose Streets? 
World’s Greatest Dad 
X-Men: Apocalypse 

September 2nd

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 
Drive My Car 
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers 

September 4th

Bargain Block, Season 4 
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5

September 5th

Coming From America (Max Original) 

September 6th

The Boy and the Heron
Restoring Galveston, Season 6

September 7th

Family Empire: Houston 
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

September 8th

Triple 9
Love & Marriage: Huntsville

September 9th

Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 

September 10th

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

September 13th

Civil War 
In With the Old, Season 6

September 14th

Aloha! Scooby-Doo
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase 
Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse 
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

September 15th

Have I Got News for You, Season 1 
Sister Wives, Season 19 

September 16th

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 
Truck U 

September 17th

Body Cam, Season 9 
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 
Road Rage, Season 2 

September 18th

Graveyard Carz 

September 19th

The Penguin (HBO Original) 

September 20th

Bodies Bodies Bodies
Building Off the Grid, Season 13 
I Saw The TV Glow
Prisoners

September 21st

Batwheels, Season 2

September 22nd

Halloween Wars, Season 14

September 23rd

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 

September 24th

Windy City Rehab, Season 5 

September 25th

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

September 28th

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

September 29th

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 
Outrageous Pumpkins 
Uzumaki

September 30th

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts