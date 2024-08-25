Everything Coming to Max in September 2024

September is going to be a big month for Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service recently unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster over the course of September, and there’s a ton for subscribers to get excited about. From beloved movies to new releases to one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, September has quite a lot in store.
The Penguin is far and away the biggest title heading to Max in the month of September. The HBO original series is a spinoff/sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and will help bridge the gap in the story ahead of the next movie. The Penguin debuts on HBO and Max on September 19th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If it’s movies you’re looking for, Max has a lot of new options in September, including three acclaimed films from the past year. Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron starts streaming on Max this month, along with A24’s Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow.
You can check out the full list of Max’s September additions below!
September 1st
21 & OVER
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7
Addicted
Anaconda
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Boogie Nights
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal
Disobedience
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode
High-Rise
Ice Age: Collision Course
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Inherent Vice
Ismael’s Ghosts
Knight and Day
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning
Need for Speed
Paranoia
Pulse
Role Models
Shrek Forever After
Sunset Song
Tell
Tiny Furniture
To Have and Have Not
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Big Chill
The Big Sleep
The Birdcage
The Boss
The Exorcist
The Final Destination
The Martian
The Shining
The Three Musketeers
The Wolfpack
The Wrecking Crew!
Trick ‘r Treat
Troll Hunter
Vampires Suck
Venus and Serena
Viva
Whose Streets?
World’s Greatest Dad
X-Men: Apocalypse
September 2nd
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1
Drive My Car
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers
September 4th
Bargain Block, Season 4
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5
September 5th
Coming From America (Max Original)
September 6th
The Boy and the Heron
Restoring Galveston, Season 6
September 7th
Family Empire: Houston
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
September 8th
Triple 9
Love & Marriage: Huntsville
September 9th
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1
September 10th
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
September 13th
Civil War
In With the Old, Season 6
September 14th
Aloha! Scooby-Doo
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
September 15th
Have I Got News for You, Season 1
Sister Wives, Season 19
September 16th
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2
Truck U
September 17th
Body Cam, Season 9
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2
Road Rage, Season 2
September 18th
Graveyard Carz
September 19th
The Penguin (HBO Original)
September 20th
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Building Off the Grid, Season 13
I Saw The TV Glow
Prisoners
September 21st
Batwheels, Season 2
September 22nd
Halloween Wars, Season 14
September 23rd
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5
September 24th
Windy City Rehab, Season 5
September 25th
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
September 28th
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
September 29th
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5
Outrageous Pumpkins
Uzumaki
September 30th
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6