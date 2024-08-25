Everything Coming to Max in September 2024

September is going to be a big month for Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service recently unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster over the course of September, and there’s a ton for subscribers to get excited about. From beloved movies to new releases to one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, September has quite a lot in store.

The Penguin is far and away the biggest title heading to Max in the month of September. The HBO original series is a spinoff/sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and will help bridge the gap in the story ahead of the next movie. The Penguin debuts on HBO and Max on September 19th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If it’s movies you’re looking for, Max has a lot of new options in September, including three acclaimed films from the past year. Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron starts streaming on Max this month, along with A24’s Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow.

You can check out the full list of Max’s September additions below!

September 1st

21 & OVER

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7

Addicted

Anaconda

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Boogie Nights

Braddock: Missing In Action III

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal

Disobedience

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode

High-Rise

Ice Age: Collision Course

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Inherent Vice

Ismael’s Ghosts

Knight and Day

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning

Need for Speed

Paranoia

Pulse

Role Models

Shrek Forever After

Sunset Song

Tell

Tiny Furniture

To Have and Have Not

The Batman vs. Dracula

The Big Chill

The Big Sleep

The Birdcage

The Boss

The Exorcist

The Final Destination

The Martian

The Shining

The Three Musketeers

The Wolfpack

The Wrecking Crew!

Trick ‘r Treat

Troll Hunter

Vampires Suck

Venus and Serena

Viva

Whose Streets?

World’s Greatest Dad

X-Men: Apocalypse

September 2nd

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1

Drive My Car

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers

September 4th

Bargain Block, Season 4

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5

September 5th

Coming From America (Max Original)

September 6th

The Boy and the Heron

Restoring Galveston, Season 6

September 7th

Family Empire: Houston

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

September 8th

Triple 9

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

September 9th

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1

September 10th

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

September 13th

Civil War

In With the Old, Season 6

September 14th

Aloha! Scooby-Doo

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

September 15th

Have I Got News for You, Season 1

Sister Wives, Season 19

September 16th

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2

Truck U

September 17th

Body Cam, Season 9

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2

Road Rage, Season 2

September 18th

Graveyard Carz

September 19th

The Penguin (HBO Original)

September 20th

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Building Off the Grid, Season 13

I Saw The TV Glow

Prisoners

September 21st

Batwheels, Season 2

September 22nd

Halloween Wars, Season 14

September 23rd

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5

September 24th

Windy City Rehab, Season 5

September 25th

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

September 28th

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

September 29th

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5

Outrageous Pumpkins

Uzumaki

September 30th

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6