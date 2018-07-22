‘Mayans MC’ Official Trailer Revs up Social Media: ‘Looks Awesome’

Social media is revved up following FX’s release of the first official trailer for Mayans MC.

On Thursday, FX gave fans their longest glimpse into Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans MC with the release of the first official trailer at San Diego Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to a Spanish cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” the more than two-minute long trailer takes fans into a post-Jax Teller world, where fresh out of prison EZ Reyes, played by JD Pardo, is a prospect member for the Mayans Motorcycle Club located on the California-Mexico border. Set in the same style as its predecessor Sons of Anarchy, the trailer promises action, danger, drama, and even hints of humor, and it already has fans gunning for the Sept. 4 premiere.

“Another masterpiece by Master Kurt Sutter! Also looking forward to the tribute to Jax!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

DAMN! Another masterpiece by Master Kurt Sutter! Also looking forward to the tribute to Jax! @MayansFX @sutterink — Rebeca Gutierrez (@gutierrez4541) July 19, 2018

One fan is so excited for the premiere that they have been counting down since the Sons of Anarchy series finale.

The last episode of Sons was December 9th 2014

So I’ve been waiting 3 years

7 months

10 days ago

17 hours

30 minutes

29 seconds

ago, to be precise 😉 — Chubby Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boro_Binman) July 19, 2018

“I like the concept a little bit better then sons, seeing it though a prospects eyes and coming up the ranks in the club life is awesome. I’ll be turning back in!” commented another.

Ladddddd Ano!!! Can’t wait for that. Looks boss. Better idea than carrying sons on — Danny Read (@DannyBoy1878) July 19, 2018

“I cant wait on the edge of my seat already. Gave me goosebumps,” another Twitter user wrote.

I like the concept a little bit better then sons, seeing it though a prospects eyes and coming up the ranks in the club life is awesome. I’ll be turning back in! — Rob Olafson (@thepodcave) July 19, 2018

The FX series, set three years after the death of Jax Teller, who died in the Sons of Anarchy series finale, will follow new Mayans motorcycle club recruit EZ Reyes, and while the show will be set in the same world as its predecessor, it will feature an entirely new cast.

In addition to Pardo, the series stars Clayton Cardenas, Angel Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

Although the series will try to pay homage to its mothership series, creator Kurt Sutter, who also created Sons of Anarchy, has said that Mayans MC will also have its differences.

“We want to acknowledge where we came from, and those fans, and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter said.

Season 1 of Mayans MC will premiere on FX on Sept. 4.