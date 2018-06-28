‘Mayans MC’ Sets September Premiere Date

FX has finally revealed a premiere date for Mayans MC, announcing Thursday that it will ride onto screens Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Eyes on the road. Roll in with the Mayans M.C. on September 4 on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/lr2QS8g9Ip — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) June 28, 2018

The show’s official social media accounts posted an update Thursday with the news along with a graphic promoting its premiere date.

“Eyes on the road. Roll in with the Mayans M.C. on September 4 on FX,” the caption read.

In tiny font, the graphic read, “From Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy,” then in much larger font, “MAYANS M.C.” accompanied by the premiere date and “FX.” TVLine reports that it will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans reacted to the announcement with glee, leaving comments like “It’s happening!” and “Can’t wait to watch this.”

The show has released a few teaser clips and photos while season 1 is in production, but Thursday’s news is the most concrete news fans have had since learning that it was ordered to a full 16-episode season following the shooting of its pilot.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff from SOA mastermind Kurt Sutter and Elgin James will star JD Pardo as EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayans charter club on the California-Mexico border who is fresh out of prison.

Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral and Michael Irby also star in the new series.

Sutter revealed that while the show will take place in the same world as Sons of Anarchy, most of the cast will be completely new characters. It will take a three-year jump into the future, past the death of SOA‘s Jax Teller. Sutter remarked earlier this month at the ATX Television Festival that the new cast has a unique energy.

“The thing I love about this cast is that they have more jail time than screen time,” Sutter said at his Mayans MC panel, according to a report by Deadline.

He continued, vouching for the show’s authenticity and promising that Mayans MC has its own gritty realism and is not just an extension of Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s a different f—ing energy on set — the level of gratitude is great,” he said. “When Elgin walked in, I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room anymore.”

Sutter reportedly sought out James to legitimize the Latino point of view on the show, feeling that as a white person, he was not equipped to tell an honest story in that world on his own.

“I knew a white a guy from jersey shouldn’t be writing about the Latino culture,” Sutter said, adding that he brought in James because James was “real and that was not a white guy,” claiming that he “ethnically represents everyone in the audience.”

Fans can still expect plenty of SOA hat tips from the spinoff, however. In the most recent teaser, a Sons of Anarchy logo can be seen tattooed on a man’s back. The visual then goes to a tight close-up, pulls back and reveals a Mayans MC logo tattooed on a different man’s back.

“Prepare to patch over,” a caption on the post read.