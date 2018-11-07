‘Mayans MC’: Fan-Favorite ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Returns in Shocking Finale Twist

Tuesday night’s freshman season finale of Mayans MC left the jaws of fans on the floor, as it brought back a beloved member of the original Sons of Anarchy club in the most tragic of plot twists. The final moment of this finale brought the worlds of the two shows closer together than ever, and it sets Mayans up for a wild second season in 2019.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Mayans MC Season 1 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the episode, Mayans founder Marcus Alvarez reveals that the terms of the new deal with the cartel also involved the gun trade from the Sons of Anarchy, fulfilling the promise he made to Jax Teller at the end of the original series. To celebrate the deal, some members of SAMCRO made the ride down from Charming, California for a big party with the Mayans. Of all the Sons that appeared in the episode, the most notable would undoubtedly be Happy Lowman played by David Labrava.

Happy was one of the most beloved SOA characters by fans of the show, so it was exciting for many to see him arrive in Santo Padre. However, at the very end of the episode, EZ saw Happy for the first time, and a look of shock washed over his face. Then, the full flashback of EZ chasing down his mother’s killer is revealed.

Most of the season led fans to believe that the cop EZ killed was the man who murdered his mother, but that wasn’t the case, as we learned in this finale. EZ shot the officer by mistake, and the real killer got away. In the flashback, EZ gets one look at the killer, who is revealed to be none other than Happy.

We all know that Happy has always been a ruthless killer, but the hit on EZ’s mom is a confusing one. The murder took place eight years ago, so Happy was already a part of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. It’s likely that his targeting of EZ’s mother had something to do with club business, but none of the potential motive was revealed. Instead, the season ended with EZ finally coming face to face with the man who killed his mother, knowing that he can’t do anything about it yet.

Fortunately, Mayans MC has already been renewed for a second season, and this will likely be one of the main storylines. This one twist ties the the two shows together for the foreseeable future, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Happy and the other Sons have a bigger role in Season 2.

Did you see that wild Mayans twist coming? What do you think will happen between Happy and EZ in Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!