Newest ‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode Includes a Twisted ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Easter Egg

This week’s new episode of Mayans M.C. may not have included a cameo from a popular Sons of Anarchy character, but there was an epic Easter egg from the original series hidden in plain sight.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Mayans M.C. Continue at your own risk…

In Tuesday night’s new episode, “Buho/Muwan,” DEA agent Kevin Jimenez gave Felipe a new contact number where he could be reached at any time. This of course was all in reference to the deal that Felipe’s son, E.Z., made with the DEA.

Felipe quickly put the phone number away when it was given to him, but he took a much closer look at it later on. The camera focused on the number for a few seconds before cutting back to Felipe, leading some fans to believe that it was linked to something else.

As it turns out, they were totally right. If you call the number that was featured in the scene, as well as in the tweet below, you’ll be treated to a truly unexpected Easter egg.

When you call the number, the phone rings a couple of times before the ever-recognizable voice of Katey Sagal’s Gemma Teller-Morrow picks up. This was in fact the number to the Teller-Morrow Garage, the business run by the Sons of Anarchy in Charming, California. However, as fans of the original series will know, most of the characters were killed years ago.

Gemma’s answering machine addresses exactly that.

“Hi, you’ve reached the Teller-Morrow Garage,” Gemma says. “Nobody’s here to take your call — because we’re all f—ing dead.”

Yes, it’s an incredibly dark Easter egg, but what else did you expect from the twisted universe of the Sons of Anarchy?

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET on FX.