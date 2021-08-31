Jeremy Renner Stars in First Mayor of Kingstown Trailer for Paramount+

Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner has teamed up with the creator of Yellowstone to make a brand new drama series for Paramount+. The new show is called Mayor of Kingstown, and it looks to be every bit as dark and gritty as the past projects from Taylor Sheridan, which include Sicario and Hell or High Water. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Mayor of Kingstown throughout its development and production, and fans now finally get to see what the new series has in store.

During Tuesday's TCA presentation, Paramount+ unveiled the first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, which features Renner front-and-center as its lead character. You can check out the full trailer in the video at the top of the page!

In addition to releasing the trailer, Paramount announced the official premiere date for Mayor of Kingstown. The series will debut on the streaming service on Sunday, November 14th. The premiere episode will be simulcast on the Paramount Network on the same day following a new episode of Yellowstone.

Mayor of Kingstown isn't actually the first creative partnership between Renner and Sheridan. Renner starred in Sheridan's acclaimed 2017 film Wind River, opposite fellow Marvel standout Elizabeth Olsen.

Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown alongside Dianne West, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Sheridan created the series alongside Dillon and they both serve as executive producers. Other executive producers include Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

Here's the official synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown:

"MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

In addition to co-creating Yellowstone, Paramount's biggest TV hit, Sheridan is known for writing films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Without Remorse. He recently wrote and directed Those Who Wish Me Dead, the Warner Bros. film starring Angelina Jolie. Sheridan is also an actor, having starred in the first two seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

Are you looking forward to Mayor of Kingstown? What do you think of the first trailer? Let us know in the comments!