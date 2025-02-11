Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Star Reveals if Norman Osborn Becomes the Green Goblin

To quote the Watcher: “Time. Space. Reality. It’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know.” One of those alternate worlds is unfolding in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the new Marvel Animation series that diverges from the events seen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Instead of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recruiting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to Team Iron Man, Oscorp CEO Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) takes 15-year-old high school freshman Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) under his wing as the Oscorp-sponsored Spider-Man.

By branching off into an alternate timeline where Peter was bitten by a spider during Doctor Strange’s (Robin Atkin Downes) battle with a symbiotic alien at his high school orientation, Spider-Man wasn’t present for the airport skirmish that disassembled the Avengers, and Norman’s mentorship is shielding the street-level vigilante from the Sokovia Accords, one questions if Peter’s mentor is destined to become Spider-Man’s nemesis the Green Goblin in this version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After all, Norman’s comic counterpart has had multiple identities, including the villainous Iron Patriot (the patriotic armor-clad leader of the Dark Avengers), the Red Goblin (when he bonded with the Carnage symbiote), and the heroic Gold Goblin (Norman’s superhero persona as an ally of Spider-Man).

But in a new interview addressing rumors he was considered to play the recast Kang the Conqueror in the live-action MCU, Domingo revealed that Norman will have his own villain origin story over the course of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

“It’s cool, but I do want to get the live-action out, too. I would love to tear that up on the big screen,” Domingo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “But I’m having a great time. I love the animation, I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn.” Treading carefully to avoid spoilers, Domingo added, “You’ll see his evolution into the Green Goblin in coming seasons, which will be very cool.”

Marvel Studios has already renewed the Disney+ series through season 3, and Marvel Animation has begun animating the upcoming second season. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum, who also serves as Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel, confirmed the update in a recent interview with The Movie Podcast.

“I’ve read all the scripts for season 2. We’re halfway through the animatics, and what [creator] Jeff [Trammell] is building brick by brick in this show is starting to pay off,” he said. “In season 1 you grow connected to these characters, everything starts to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season. I feel it in my soul. And it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons.”

Some seeds being planted include Dr. Otto Octavius’ (Hugh Dancy) vendetta against Osborn, a rivalry that has seen the ex-Oscorp scientist supply villains like Speed Demon (Roger Craig Smith), Tarantula (Anairis Quinones), and the Unicorn (Sarah Natochenny) with dangerous, high-tech upgrades.

New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man air weekly on Wednesdays through Feb. 19 on Disney+.