Mel Brooks’ Cult Universal Horror Parody Confirms FX Remake Series

As horror comedy goes, Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein might just be the most iconic. The 1974 film followed Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a medical lecturer who learns he’s inherited his grandfather’s—the infamous Frankenstein—Transylvanian estate which, in turn, sees him soon start to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. A spoof of Universal’s iconic monster movies, the film is hilarious and now, its officially getting a new life all its own with Very Young Frankenstein headed to series at FX.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX has ordered Very Young Frankenstein to series. The project, which has been in development for a year, will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House. Kumail Nanjiani, Nikki Crawford, and Cary Elwes are also set to appear. Taika Waititi is set to direct the pilot and will executive produce the series while Stefani Robinson will write the pilot as well as executive produce.

Very Young Frankenstein Will Be Set Before Young Frankenstein (But Details Are Few)

Right now, we don’t know too much about Very Young Frankenstein. It’s believed that the series will be set before the events of the 1974 film, which would arguably make it a prequel of sorts. However, even with very few details about the project available at this time, there is a lot to get excited about. Not only does the series have a solid cast, but Waititi and Robinson both worked on What We Do In The Shadows, another horror comedy series that was a big hit for FX. And, of course, Brooks is involved with the series as well, making the series sound even better.

“Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said. “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika, and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”

Very Young Frankenstein Isn’t the Only Brooks Project Getting New Life

Amazon-MGM

Of course, Very Young Frankenstein isn’t the only Brooks project that is getting a new life. the eagerly anticipated Spaceballs sequel—Spaceballs: The New One—wrapped filming at the end of last year and is currently set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on April 23, 2027. Brooks is set to reprise his roles in the parody sequel as Yogurt and President Skroob. Brooks will be joined by Rick Moranis (who is coming out of retirement to reprise his role of Dark Helmet), Bill Pullman as Lone Star, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and George Wyner as Colonel Sanders.

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