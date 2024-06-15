Bad Boys 4 Box Office Helps Franchise Reach Exclusive Club

The entire Bad Boys franchise just passed an impressive milestone this week. Bad Boys: Ride or Die has taken the film series over $1 billion earned in totality. Not many franchises can lay claim to such a wild number. Still, Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has built something that has only gained steam across the years. In fact, a lot of fans think they would be down for another installment after the early success of Ride or Die. The fourth movie has already earned more than $80 million here stateside and well on its way to $150 million worldwide. Even with Inside Out 2 coming in this week to help shoulder the load at the box office.

Another interesting wrinkle hanging over this massive achievement was the media posturing that somehow audiences were going to turn on Smith after his moment at The Oscars a few years ago. Clearly, that has not materialized. And, in a summer where some projected hits missed the mark, it seems as though some other studios might be placing a call to the former Fresh Prince for some assistance. On Rotten Tomatoes, the results speak for themselves. Bad Boys: Ride or Die might only have a 67% critics score. But, the audience has the movie hovering up near 97%. It's another case of there being a slight disconnect between the two parties. One that the creative team and Columbia Pictures will gladly take.

Will There Be A Bad Boys 5?

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die's success at the box office has people wondering about another outing from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It sure would seem like we're headed down that road. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked this very question by Deadline and he shared that those conversations are just beginning. Sony will likely want to see more of the duo. But, nothing concrete will probably be announced until they have a better picture of the total box office. However, it's worth pointing out that the larger point of $1 billion earned by the franchise overall will probably do a lot of the talking for Bruckheimer and his stars.

"We've had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I'm sure we'll have conversations this week," Bruckheimer shared. "It happens, I can't give you a specific date," the producer added when asked about his history with box office highs and lows. "I know we've had dips for certain pictures that were sure winners that didn't happen and something else sneaks in there and becomes a huge hit. The audience is there, you just gotta give them something that they want to see. And we don't know what that is, but we do our best efforts."

