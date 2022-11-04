Vault Comics Partners With Metallica, Pete Wentz, and More on New Graphic Novel Line

Vault Comics has been responsible for some cult-classic comic series over the years, many of which have translated their stories to movies, television, and more. On Friday, the publisher announced a new domain that they will be collaborating with — the world of music. Today, Vault Comics announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels inspired by and in collaboration with a wide array of recording artists. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love. The initial list of artists and bands involved with Headshell books includes Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boys' Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. The initiative will launch with Dying Inside, a graphic novel from Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle.

Headshell books will be available in standard, deluxe, and collectors editions, including one-of-a-kind rare items. They will debut in the direct sale market first, before having a mass market release through Simon & Schuster. Headshell is being brought to life with the help of acclaimed songwriter, producer, and music executive Richard Rudolph, who will be handling strategy and guest relations.

"Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience–in the best possible way," Wentz said in a statement. "Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault's creative support throughout the entire process, I'm excited to share it with the world soon."

"We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels," Vault CEO Damian Wassel echoed. "We're thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can't wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world."

"The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers," Metallica co-founder Lars Ulrich revealed. "We are excited to partner with them."

"We're honored to partner with Def Leppard and Vault Comics to help bring Headshell's Hysteria to life," Brian Monaco, Sony Music Publishing President, Global Chief Marketing Officer said. "There are many exciting opportunities for songwriters across the graphic novel space and I look forward to working with Vault to further amplify the stories of SMP songwriters."

What do you think of Vault's Headshell initiative? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!