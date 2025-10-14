Millie Bobby Brown Finds Another Stranger Things Replacement (With the MCU’s Biggest Directors)

Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is just around the corner, but Millie Bobby Brown won’t disappear from TV screens anytime soon. The actress rose to fame through her portrayal of the telekinetic teen Eleven in the Duffer brothers’ hit series, a role she has held for nearly a decade and followed with other big-name projects like Enola Holmes and Godzilla vs. Kong. As Stranger Things prepares to wrap its five-season run at Netflix later this year, Brown has reportedly reunited with two of the MCU’s biggest directors for an upcoming sci-fi series.

Brown will both star in and executive produce Prism, a new series currently in development at Netflix, sources close to production told Deadline. Famed MCU directors the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, are also attached to the project as executive producers on behalf of AGBO. The project will mark Brown’s second time working with the Russo Brothers after the Netflix sci-fi film The Electric State, which was released earlier this year. The actress will lead the series as Cassie, “a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes “visitors” (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late.”

Prism, which hasn’t yet been ordered to series, is based on the short story of the same name, which was an Assemble Original featured in the magazine Assemble Artifacts, written by series co-producer Nick Shafir. Shameless producer Etan Frankel will serve as showrunner. Executive producers also include Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan, Russell Kahn, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Alessandra Maman, Jack Heller, and Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen.

Prism Extends Millie Bobby Brown’s Relationship With Netflix

Prism continues Brown’s decade-long relationship with Netflix, which began with the premiere of Stranger Things back in 2016. The actress has since gone on to star in major Netflix titles like Damsel, The Electric State, Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. She has two other projects lined up at the streamer: Enola Holmes 3, which is now in post-production and expected to premiere next year, and the romcom Just Picture It, which is in pre-production and will see her star opposite Gabriel LaBelle in a story about two college students whose phones start showing them pictures of their future together.

If Prism gets a series order, it will mark one of Brown’s first post-Stranger Things projects. The series quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful shows and helped launch the careers of its young cast, including Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

Stranger Things will release its final season in three parts later this year, with four episodes dropping on November 26th, three episodes on December 25th, and the Stranger Things series finale on December 31st. Prism hasn’t yet been given a series greenlight, and further casting for the series isn’t available at this time.

