Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date on Netflix Revealed With First Teaser for the Final Season

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is crawling closer. It’s been three years since the two-volume season 4 first arrived on Netflix and turned Hawkins Upside Down, but we finally know the release date of the last-ever episodes: Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on November 26 with “The Crawl,” Netflix announced during the Tudum 2025 livestream event on Saturday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things 5 will release four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the series finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume premieres at 5:00 p.m. PST. on Netflix. The streamer also released the first footage from the three-volume, eight-episode season 5 in a new teaser trailer that you can watch below.

Play video

On Stranger Things Day in November, a Netflix teaser revealed all eight episode titles: “Chapter One: The Crawl,” “Chapter Two: The Vanishing of…,” “Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap,” “Chapter Four: Sorcerer,” “Chapter Five: Shock Jock,” “Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz,” “Chapter Seven: The Bridge,” and the series finale, “Chapter 8: The Rightside Up.”

Set in the fall of 1987 — four years after Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanished into the Upside Down in the first season, which aired nearly a decade ago in 2016 — season 5takes place about 18 months after “The Piggyback.”

The feature-length season 4 finale ended with the town of Hawkins, Indiana, suffering a natural disaster of near-unprecedented scale in the form of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, and the news falsely accusing Eddie (Joseph Quinn) of being the leader of a satanic cult whose ritualistic murders opened “a doorway between worlds.”

Just as El reunited with Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — and Will felt the familiar presence of the supposedly-vanquished Vecna (Jamie Cambell Bower) — the Upside Down came to Hawkins as Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Steve (Joe Keery) looked on.

The Stranger Things 5 cast includes the currently-comatose Max (Sadie Sink), returning alongside Erica (Priah Ferguson), Murray (Brett Gelman), Karen (Cara Buono) and Ted (Joe Chrest), and Vicky (Amybeth McNulty). Among the series newcomers are Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), Jake Connelly (Between the Silence), Alex Breaux (American Primeval), and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator).

“We’ve been telling this story for nearly a decade now,” series creators the Duffer Brothers shared when announcing the final season wrapped filming in December. “Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them — it was a defining part of their childhood.”

“They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors. They’ve become family,” the statement continued. “But it’s not just the cast we consider family. Our crew — many of whom have been with us from the very beginning — holds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey. Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion. They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished. We can’t wait to share it with you all [in 2025]. Until then — over and out.”

Following Squid Game season 3 in June and Wednesday season 2 in August, Stranger Things season 5 premieres later this year on Netflix.