Mindhunter Drops “Complicated” Season 2 Teaser

Nearly two years after its debut, Netflix crime drama Mindhunter returns next month and as we get closer to the show’s eagerly-anticipated return, fans are now getting a new teaser, one that asks an important question: what’s wrong with complicated?

In the new teaser, various photos fall onto a light box offering a look at the various characters of the series as well as tantalizing teases of the crimes that will be a major focus of Season 2. You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s wrong with complicated? MINDHUNTER returns August 16. pic.twitter.com/u3neaREMRo — MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) July 29, 2019

Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, Mindhunter is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and follows the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the law enforcement institution with Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interviewing serial killers in an attempt to understand how they think and, thus, solve ongoing cases with the knowledge. Season 1 ended in a bit of a cliffhanger with Ford collapsing in a hall having a panic attack after serial killer Ed Kemper threatens that he could kill him while a separate scene shows an ADT serviceman in Kansas burning sadistic drawings — a nod to the infamous BTK Killer whose story had been quietly unfolding in the background all season.

When Mindhunter Season 2 picks up in August, it’s expected that there will be a little bit of a time jump, picking up somewhere between 1979 and 1981 and thus just a couple of years after the end of Season 1. It’s also expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders that occurred during that time frame and in which at least 28 children, adolescents, and adults were killed in a series of killings that was officially reopened in March 2019. We also know that actor Damon Herriman is set to appear in Season 2 as the notorious Charles Manson. Interestingly, Herriman is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which opened in theaters last week. As for how the show will take on the Atlanta child murders, director David Fincher said in a KCRW podcast earlier this month that the crime is one they could have spent three seasons on.

“We could probably have done three seasons on the Atlanta child murders,” Fincher said. “It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story.”

He also went on to explain that the new season would see the FBI “dragged, kicking and screaming, into the present.”

“In the 70s, post-Manson, post-Son of Sam, post-Zodiac, there really was, I don’t think you can say it was an epidemic, but there was definitely the feeling this has gotten away from us,” Fincher told Indie Wire. “There was this transition. I remember it happening with Son of Sam. When I left the Bay Area in the mid-1970s and our parents moved to Oregon, you go 300 miles north and nobody talked about Zodiac. It had been this festering thing that had never been brought to any kind of closure, but no one cared about it [outside of the Bay Area]. Then Son of Sam came, and it was Newsweek and Time, the cover.”

Mindhunter Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on August 16.